General Hospital Spoilers tease that it won’t be very long before we catch up to Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) tumble down the stairs at General Hospital. And while it is possible that Peter just fell down the stairs due to clumsiness, it seems much more likely that someone is going to push him deliberately with the intent to finally rid Port Charles of the clever criminal. Because Peter is so polite and well-spoken he gets away with a lot just because he seems harmless. But a deeper look inside his mind will reveal Peter continues to commit the most heinous acts, but he enjoys doing it.