Shroud doesn’t like Apex Legends‘ Valkyrie, period. The former CSGO pro revealed during one of his live streams why he doesn’t like playing the newest Legend, who came out during the Legacy update. Shroud’s key bindings had a lot to do with his reluctance to play the new character. The way that Valkyrie’s jet boosters work is that it’s bound to the same button as jump. Shroud, being a former CSGO player, has his jump button bound to his mouse wheel. Hence, every time he tries to jump or bunnyhop in the game as Valkyrie, he ends up using jet boosters instead. “That’s the first mistake that they overlooked,” says Shroud. I’m not playing this character. I can’t do it.”