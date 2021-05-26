Sokolov named to AHL Canadian Division All-Star team

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleOttawa Senators prospect Egor Sokolov has been named to the AHL's Canadian Division All-Star team. In his rookie pro season, Sokolov led Belleville in scoring in 2020-21 tallying 15 goals and 25 points while playing in all of the team's 35 games. The 20-year-old tallied three power play goals, tied...

