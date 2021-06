Local pilots are flying Su-24 supersonic strike aircraft on behalf of the Libyan National Army (LNA) faction, it was claimed on 30 May. A video was released showing five pilots (three brigadiers and two colonels) as well as several ground crew with an Su-24 at a location that was probably Al-Khadim airfield in eastern Libya. Two were seen in the cockpit of the jet, which subsequently taxied down the runway.