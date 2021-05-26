World Championship Roundup: Canada Finally Victorious, Kazakhstan Pulls Off Upset, British Celebrate

This year, the League of Legends World Championship will take place in China. Riot Games has announced the time and place for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship Finals! The Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China will give home to the last, greatest tournament of the season. In addition, the final battle of the Grand Finals will be held on November 6. The venue has a capacity of 60,334, and if all goes according to plan, fans may be able to attend the biggest League of Legends event of the year.