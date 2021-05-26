World Championship Roundup: Canada Finally Victorious, Kazakhstan Pulls Off Upset, British Celebrate
After disappointing losses to Germany, Latvia and the United States, Canada has finally won its first game of the tournament after beating Norway 4-2 on Wednesday. The win moves Canada to sixth in Group B, four points behind Latvia, Finland and Kazakhstan for the final spot in the quarter-finals. Canada jumps over Norway in terms of a tie-breaker, with Canada's win being used as the decider.www.si.com