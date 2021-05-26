newsbreak-logo
Livingston Parish, LA

Woman dies in Livingston Parish house fire; 2nd person escapes with injuries, officials say

By JENNIFER WADSWORTH
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman died in a Livingston Parish house fire Monday while a second person fled the blaze, the State Fire Marshal says. Firefighters responded around 12:45 a.m. Monday to a multi-building fire in the 15000 block of Herman Berthelot Road in Maurepas, according to a SFM press release Wednesday. By the time they got there, fire deputies say the flames had already devoured a house, camper and mobile home.

