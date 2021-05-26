newsbreak-logo
Willkie's Filings Reveal Pitfalls in Foreign Agent Registrations

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillkie Farr & Gallagher partners have collected nearly $4 million dollars in fees in representing the U.S. interests of a Venezuelan-owned oil company in lobbying, transactions and litigation, according to several new Justice Department filings. Willkie’s legal services were completed in October 2019, according to Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA)...

www.law.com
EconomyLaw.com

Bayard Partner to Participate in Panel on Overturning Bankruptcy Decisions

Evan T. Miller, bankruptcy and restructuring director at Bayard, is slated to speak at a panel hosted by Strafford as part of a panel on “Overturning Adverse Bankruptcy Court Decisions,” according to the firm’s website. The panel will address bankruptcy appeals, standards of review, standing and stays pending appeal, among...
EconomyBloomberg

‘Superman’ Forced to Surrender Crypto in ATM Laundering Bust

The U.S. has seized about $1.25 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrency from a California man as part of his sentencing to two years in prison for illegally exchanging as much as $25 million in person and through Bitcoin ATM kiosks -- some of it for criminals. Prosecutors also...
Congress & Courtscasinonewsdaily.com

DOJ Orders Casino Boss Steve Wynn to File as Foreign Agent

The US Department of Justice has told former casino boss Steve Wynn to register as a foreign lobbyist in relation to his efforts in 2017 to obtain a diplomatic favor on behalf of China. Federal authorities are also ready to go to court if the businessman fails to comply, according...
Lawbitcoinerx.com

U.S. SEC sues five promoters associated with BitConnect

In what appears to be one of the biggest cases ever brought involving digital assets, U.S. regulators filed cases against a group of cryptocurrency promoters who assisted in raising over $2 billion from investors, promising monthly returns of 40%. Five individuals were sued in Manhattan Federal Court by the U.S....
Economypogowasright.org

INM seeking exploratory talks over legal claims following data breach

Independent News & Media [INM] has signalled its interest in exploratory talks over legal claims lodged following the data breach scandal that rocked the group when businessman Denis O’Brien was its main shareholder. The claims centre on the searching of emails in 2014 that belonged to lawyers, senior journalists, former...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

DOJ Demands Steve Wynn Register as Foreign Agent or Face Court Battle

The Justice Department has notified Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn that he must register as a foreign agent acting on behalf of China or face a court battle, The Wall Street Journal reports. In 2017, Wynn spoke with a Chinese government official about a Chinese billionaire, Guo Wengui, and later lobbied Donald Trump’s administration to deport the businessman from the U.S. back to China, where he’s a wanted fugitive. Guo is charged with sexual assault, bribery, and other crimes; he has denied accusations of wrongdoing and called them political persecution. He has also been linked to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The DOJ has told Wynn—who once had business ties to gambling hotspot Macau—that he must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act or face litigation forcing him to comply. Wynn’s attorney told the Journal, “Steve Wynn never served as an agent or lobbyist for China or anyone else.” Guo welcomed the news in a statement, calling Wynn “a greedy spy of the Chinese Communist Party.”
Economybirminghamnews.net

GRN Holding Corporation Files to Suspend SEC Registration

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / GRN Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:GRNF, the 'Company') announced the filing of a Form 15 'Certification and Notice of Termination of Registration Under Sections 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, after considering the advantages and disadvantages of being an SEC reporting company. Upon the filing of the Form 15, GRN Holding Corporation's obligation to file periodic and current reports with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, was immediately suspended. The Company's duty to file reports with the SEC will be terminated 90 days after the filing of the Form 15. Despite the termination of registration, the Company expects that shareholders will be able to continue to trade the outstanding common shares of GRNF, and the Company intends to maintain a public listing on the OTC Pink Sheets market or other exchange as it may determine appropriate. The Company plans to disclose its financial statements on a quarterly and annual basis through the OTC Markets reporting service as an alternative reporting company. However, the Company cannot guarantee that trading in its common stock will continue on OTC Markets or any other forum.
LawLaw.com

BAR REPORT - NJSBA Board of Trustees Update

The New Jersey State Bar Association (NJSBA) Board of Trustees took action on several measures at its May 17 meeting, including a pending bill on local civilian review boards of police. The meeting was a hybrid, with some trustees attending in person at the New Jersey Law Center in New...
Congress & CourtsKenosha News.com

Johnson & Johnson asks high court to void $2B talc verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is asking for Supreme Court review of a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the company's talc products. The case features an array of high-profile attorneys, some in unusual alliances, including former independent counsel Kenneth...
Congress & CourtsCoinTelegraph

Court denies SEC access to Ripple’s legal advice

Ripple has scored another win in its ongoing legal battle against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as the court has denied the SEC access to Ripple’s legal advice. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn of the District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled Sunday to deny the...
Aberdeen, SDdakotafreepress.com

U.S. Marshals Face Contempt for Disrupting Court After Refusing Judge’s Order to Disclose Coronavirus Vaccination Status

U.S. Marshals face contempt of court for refusing to follow a federal judge’s orders and disrupting court proceedings in Aberdeen. On March 25, Judge Charles Kornmann issued a memo to his Aberdeen courthouse staff asking them all to tell him in writing whether they had gotten their shots for coronavirus or, if not, when and where they had scheduled their vaccinations.
Immigrationyumanewsnow.com

Justice Department Settles with Staffing Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Washington, DC - The Department of Justice announced today that it reached a settlement with Pyramid Consulting Inc., an IT staffing company based in Georgia. The settlement resolves claims that Pyramid Consulting discriminated against a new employee when it rejected his valid employment authorization documentation and requested an unnecessary extra document because he is an asylee, then fired him because he refused to comply with the company’s unlawful request.
Economylegalscoops.com

How to Pick the Right Name for Your Law Firm

If you are a law school graduate ready to start your law practice or are a lawyer with an existing practice needing rebranding, follow this advice to pick the right name. The name given to a new law firm plays an integral part in its future success. However, older practices use name changes to rebrand their image or after partner changes. These guidelines will help you choose a marketable and compliant name.
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

Bolivian nationals arrested in Georgia for money laundering

Former Minister of Government of Bolivia, Owner of Florida-Based Company, and Three Others Charged in Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme. Two Bolivian nationals and three U.S. citizens were arrested on May 21, and May 22, in Florida and Georgia on criminal charges related to their alleged roles in a bribery and money laundering scheme. The former Minister of Government of Bolivia and another former Bolivian official are accused of receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company and individuals to secure a Bolivian government contract, and then using the U.S. financial system to launder those bribes.
GamblingPosted by
The Motley Fool

How a 2018 Supreme Court Ruling Jumpstarted DraftKings' Growth

DraftKings' (NASDAQ:DKNG) shift from daily fantasy sports games to online gambling has helped boost growth. It took a ruling from the Supreme Court for that to happen. In 2018 the Supreme Court ruled the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which outlawed betting, was unconstitutional. That opened the door for states to allow gambling, and provided an opening for DraftKings and other gambling companies.
Santa Ana, CAAntelope Valley Press

Suspect is sentenced for laundering Bitcoin

SANTA ANA — A Southern California man who pleaded guilty to illegally operating kiosks where customers could buy Bitcoin with cash, or sell Bitcoin in exchange for cash has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Kais Mohammad, 37, of Yorba Linda, received the sentence at US District Court...