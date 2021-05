UPDATE: Troopers Make Arrest in Jefferson Parish Hit and Run Fatality. Jefferson – Troopers with the assistance of the public and evidence collected at the scene on the night of the crash, were able to locate and arrest 36-year-old Adrian Cortez Velasquez of New Orleans. Velasquez will be booked at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of: Negligent Homicide (Felony), Hit and Run (Felony), Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor) and No Driver’s License (Misdemeanor).