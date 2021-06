Kentucky’s softball season came to a close with a 4-1 loss to third-seeded Alabama on Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament’s Tuscaloosa Super Regional. The Crimson Tide (50-7), which had lost two of three to 14th-seeded Kentucky (43-16) in the regular season, made it 3-for-3 against against the Cats in the postseason. Alabama first eliminated UK from the SEC Tournament, then took two straight this weekend to extend its winning streak to 18.