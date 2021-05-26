Cancel
Somalia reaches agreement to hold elections - FM

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomali leaders have reached agreement to resolve their differences over electoral process impasse following days long meeting in Mogadishu, Somalia´s foreign minister. Addressing the U.N. Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Foreign Minister, Mohamed Abdirizak said going forward Somalia needs to have a predictable transition based on elections that is inclusive, credible, free and fair.

