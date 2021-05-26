newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

SNA liberates five villages in southern Somalia

hornobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) - At least five villages which had been under al-Shabab rule were liberated following covert security operation in southern Somalia. In a statement, the military said their forces launched operations against al-Shabaab fighters in Middle Shabelle region in the last 24 hours. The villages liberated in the...

hornobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sna#Mogadishu#Military Operation#Militants#Security#African Unio Mission#Southern Somalia#Somali Capital#Villages#Wardagah Village#Al Shabaab Fighters#Middle Shabelle Region#Al Shabaab Group#Al Shabab Control#Vast Rural Areas#Al Shabab Rule#Al Shabaab Suicide Bomber#Major Towns#Mogadishu#Covert Security Operation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Related
Public HealthInter Press Service

Women Leading Somalia’s Health System

NEW DELHI, India, May 17 2021 (IPS) - Somalia is one of the most complex regions of the world, with threats and political instability, extreme weather conditions, movement of internally displaced people (IDPs), decades of conflict, poverty-related deprivation, poor health and communicable diseases that are killing people. There is a constant risk of gender violence making women, children and members of minority groups particularly vulnerable, and more so during displacement or while seeking work. Three decades of civil war and instability have weakened Somalia’s health system and contributed to it having some of the lowest health indicators in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has added yet another strain on its tremendously fragile infrastructure presenting unexpected challenges and dilemmas.
Energy Industryhornobserver.com

Somalia denies reaching maritime resource sharing deal with Kenya

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) - Somalia has denied that it had reached deal with Kenya to equally share proceeds of oil and gas sales within the disputed maritime triangle. The development emerged after Kenyan local media reported that Somalia agreed to share the resources with its neighbour in a deal brokered by Qatar.
Charitieshornobserver.com

Somalia: AU donates aid to flood hit IDPs

Mogadishu, Somalia (Horn Observer) Internally displaced people in Somali capital will soon have reason to smile thanks hand out by African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom). The mission has today handed over food and non-food relief items to the Federal Government of Somalia. According to a statement by Amisom, the...
Politicshornobserver.com

Former Ghanaian president withdraws from AU's Somalia mission

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Horn Observer) Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has withdrawn his acceptance of the African Union's High Representative for Somalia, after Somalia's federal government rejected his appointment, arguing that the former Head of State had "extensive links" with Kenya. In a letter to the Chairperson of the African...
Militaryhornobserver.com

SNA kills six militants in central Somalia

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) - At least militants have been killed and several others injured in security operation by Somali military in central Somalia, a military official confirmed Saturday. Hussein Hassan, a senior military official said the militants were neutralized in clashes with Somali military in a village on the outskirts...
Africahornobserver.com

Rival clan militias set ablaze civilian homes in central Somalia

BELEDWEYNE, Somalia (Horn Observer) feuding clan militias burned down houses in several villages near Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiraan region, amid renewed interclan fighting in the area, local media reported. Witnesses said that residents in the area have fled and abandoned their homes in the villages, near the town...
PoliticsForeign Policy

Don’t Blame Me for Delaying Somalia’s Elections

To avoid a power vacuum after my four-year mandate as Somalia’s president ended on Feb. 8, Somalia’s House of the People passed legislation in 2020 to ensure that the political transfer of power rightfully happens only through elections. This means that the current elected officials have to remain in office until they are reelected or replaced through the electoral process.
Africahornobserver.com

Somalia: AMISOM trains Formed Police personnel on civilian protection

Kismayo, Somalia – The African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, has conducted training for its formed police personnel to help them understand established guidelines that protect civilians as they perform their duties. Twenty five police officers from the AMISOM Sierra Leone Formed Police Unit, FPU, attended the three-day training held...
Worldhornobserver.com

UN, AU envoys to brief UNSC on Somalia's political crisis

NEW YORK (HORN OBSERVER) - Heads of UN and AU missions in Somalia, James Swan and Francisco Madeira respectively will today brief UN Security Council on the situation in Somalia as the election consultative forum undergoes in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Both envoys will also address council the latest political, security...
Politicshornobserver.com

Somalia reaches agreement to hold elections - FM

Somali leaders have reached agreement to resolve their differences over electoral process impasse following days long meeting in Mogadishu, Somalia´s foreign minister. Addressing the U.N. Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Foreign Minister, Mohamed Abdirizak said going forward Somalia needs to have a predictable transition based on elections that is inclusive, credible, free and fair.
Economyhornobserver.com

Somalia: Khat cartels have links with Farmajo Family, traders claim

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Horn Observer) Nadifo Abdullahi Salad looks up to express her indignation. She is seated in her shop in downtown Mogadisho, where she has been selling Khat for the last few years. "My khat worth 15,000 U.S Dollars was seized at the airport by the police,” she says, indignation...
Africahornobserver.com

Editorial: Mustaqbal Media' quest for Justice "UNLIKELY" in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Horn Observer) It was the day promised that their violators to appear before the attorney general's office for the damages and abuses against their radio station, however, after a long preparation for the case, Mustaqbal Media and their lawyers were on Tuesday morning finally informed that the accused officials did not respect the attorney's general invitation, Horn Observer learned.
Advocacyhornobserver.com

Somalia: AMISOM Kenya contingent donate medicines to Hoosingo hospital

Hoosingo, Somalia – Troops from the Kenya Defence Forces, KDF, serving under African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, have donated medical supplies to a hospital in Hoosingo, Lower Juba region. The commanding officer of the AMISOM KDF Hoosingo Forward Operating Base, Major Shadrack Ng’etich, said the donation, which included medicines,...
Africahornobserver.com

Somalia: Journalists at local radio join union in a bid to protect rights

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) today welcomed 14 new member journalists from Nation FM Radio, becoming the largest number of journalists who have joined the union in a single day. Nation FM Radio becomes the first local media house where all journalists join the union to guarantee the...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Somalia dismisses revenue split with Kenya

Somalia has denied reports that the resumption of diplomatic relations with Kenya stems from an oil-sharing agreement on the offshore. Kenya’s The Star newspaper claimed to have seen a redacted agreement between Kenya and Somalia due to be signed in Doha soon. This would see the two states split oil revenues 50:50.
Africaglobalriskinsights.com

Kenya: Camp Closures Weaponised as Relations with Somalia Sour

The maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia has dragged diplomatic relations between the two neighbours to a new low, with the most likely outcome favouring Somalia. In threatening to close Dadaab and Kakuma, Kenya may be seeking a new source of pressure to apply to Mogadishu through deploying the prospect of thousands of returnees as leverage.
Politicshornobserver.com

Somalia to hold elections within 60 days

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) - Somali leaders have today agreed the horn of Africa nation to hold elections in two months following an agreement signed by Somali prime minister and the leaders of the regional states this afternoon in Somali capital. A communique by the leaders stated that the Federal Indirect...
Politicshornobserver.com

Safeguard agreement on elections, former President urges Somalia people

Mogadishu, Somalia (Horn Observer) Former President and a presidential candidate Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has described the agreement on election as a democratic milestone for Somalia and urged the people of Somalia to safeguard the agreement warning that it could be destroyed by one reckless statement. After nearly a week of...