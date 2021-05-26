Cancel
UK calls on Somalis to end political crisis

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (HORN OBSERVER) - The government of UK has called on Somalia's political stakeholders the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States to continue their constructive dialogue, based on the 17 September agreement and the recommendations of the Baidoa technical committee. Addressing the UN Security Council members, Ambassador...

Somaliland's ruling party warns against political crisis

HARGEISA (HORN OBSERVER) - Somaliland ruling party, Kulmiye Party has called on opposition parties including to UCID and Waddani parties to cooperate with the government in promoting peace barely hours after the two opposition parties declared formation of a coalition to challenge the ruling party. The spokesperson of the ruling...
CBS News

U.N. warns war raging in Ethiopia could kill "hundreds of thousands"

United Nations — Parts of northern Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region are on "the brink of famine," the head of the United Nations said on Monday. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the most senior voice in a unified warning cry from a range of U.N. agencies that the grinding conflict remained unchecked, with a devastating impact on civilians.
UK’s Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday called for leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to make a commitment to vaccinate the entire world against COVID-19 by the end of 2022 when they meet in Britain next week. Johnson will host the first in-person...
UN strongly condemns violations in Central African Republic

The U.N. Security Council on Monday strongly condemned violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic and warned that attacks on United Nations peacekeepers there may constitute war crimes. The press statement was issued after closed-door Security Council discussions and a briefing from Mankeur Ndiaye,...
The Electoral Politics and Legitimation Crisis in Iran

Last week, Iran’s Guardian Council disqualified an entire class of politically diverse candidates from running in the next month’s presidential election. The Council certified only seven candidates, one of whom, Ayatollah Ibrahim Raisi, the current Head of the Judiciary, is unmistakably designated to be the next president of the Islamic Republic. The Council axed all the candidates who could even remotely jeopardize Raisi’s chances, including the three-time speaker of the Parliament, former two-term president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the current vice president, and many other influential politicians and political activists. The Council’s intention to secure a victory for Raisi, was so evident that even the Ayatollah himself pleaded with the Council to “make the election more competitive.” The general feeling in the country is that the Council has appointed Raisi, whose original claim to fame was his membership in the infamous “death commission” in late 1980s that carried out the execution of thousands of political prisoners, as the president, rendering the election pointless.
UK calls for more G7 progress on climate finance

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak called for more progress on ensuring financial markets support lower greenhouse gas emissions, after meeting on Friday with other finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 group of rich nations. “It was great speaking to my G7 counterparts today about the actions...
UK urges commitment to vaccinate the world by end of 2022

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies' summit next week to urge world leaders to commit to vaccinating the global population by the end of 2022. Johnson is expected to stress the importance of a global vaccination drive when he meets with...
UN: Famine is imminent in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region

UNITED NATIONS -- Famine is imminent in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region and in the country's north, the U.N. humanitarian chief said, warning there's a risk that hundreds of thousands of people or more will die. Mark Lowcock said the economy has been destroyed along with businesses, crops and farms and...
U.N. warns of Ethiopia famine

UNITED NATIONS -- Famine is imminent in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region and in the country's north, the U.N. humanitarian chief said, warning there's a risk that hundreds of thousands of people will die. Mark Lowcock said the economy has been destroyed along with businesses, crops and farms, and there are...
Gaza crisis and Biden call make Mahmoud Abbas relevant again

Ramallah — The crises in Jerusalem and Gaza have made Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas relevant again, with foreign ministers stopping by his headquarters and the phones ringing with calls from world leaders. Why it matters: In the early days of the crisis, Abbas appeared isolated internationally and powerless domestically. The...
Eritrea blames US support for Tigray’s leaders for the war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Eritrea’s foreign minister blamed U.S. administrations that supported the Tigray People’s Liberation Movement for the current war in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Osman Saleh in a letter to the U.N. Security Council said blaming Eritrea for the fighting was unfounded. Ethiopia’s leader sent government troops into the Tigray region in November. Thousands are estimated to have been killed in the war. The government forces are now allied with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who are blamed for many atrocities in Tigray. Saleh’s letter makes no mention of Eritrean troops in Tigray, despite international calls for them to withdraw.
Foreign Minister of Maldives elected next General Assembly President

“Abdulla Shahid’s longstanding diplomatic experience, including in his current role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, has given him a deep understanding of the importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s global challenges”, said Secretary-General António Guterres. - Advertisement - He commended the President-elect for his “selection of hope as the central...
Security Council backs Guterres for second term as UN chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council gave its unanimous backing to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a second term on Tuesday, assuring his election as the next U.N. chief by the General Assembly, most likely on June 18. The 15 council members adopted a brief resolution by acclamation and...
New Belarusian Law Threatens Protesters With Years in Prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The authoritarian president of Belarus signed a law Tuesday that allows prison sentences of up to three years for participating in an unsanctioned demonstration, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule after nearly 27 years in power. Previously, taking part in...