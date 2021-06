Logan Cassin is a silver lining kind of guy. “I believe COVID, in a way, actually helped my collegiate career because not only am I going to get this year back in eligibility, but I was able to get a lot of one-on-one coaching time in the fall that a usual college athlete wouldn’t have because of all the practice time we had,” said Cassin, a 2020 Merrimack Valley High School graduate who just finished his freshman season with the New England College men’s soccer team.