Brad Pitt tentatively wins joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie
A judge has granted Brad Pitt joint custody of his kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — tentatively, at least. The "tentative decision" was reported Wednesday by Page Six and confirmed by NBC News, and Page Six noted it came after Pitt had been fighting with Jolie in court for joint custody for almost five years. The two have six children together, five of whom are underage, and the new arrangement "tentatively splits Pitt's legal custody equally with his ex-wife," NBC News writes.theweek.com