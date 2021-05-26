newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brad Pitt tentatively wins joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie

By Brendan Morrow
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A judge has granted Brad Pitt joint custody of his kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — tentatively, at least. The "tentative decision" was reported Wednesday by Page Six and confirmed by NBC News, and Page Six noted it came after Pitt had been fighting with Jolie in court for joint custody for almost five years. The two have six children together, five of whom are underage, and the new arrangement "tentatively splits Pitt's legal custody equally with his ex-wife," NBC News writes.

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Maddox Jolie Pitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joint Custody#Appellate Court#Nbc News#The Associated Press#Ex Wife Angelina Jolie#Divorce#Judge John Ouderkirk#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEssence

Angelina Jolie: "There's Been So Much To Learn" Raising A Black Child In These Times

The mother of six says trying to watch her children absorb the news and not become overwhelmed by the surge in police brutality is "a lot." Tomorrow, the New Line Cinema thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in theaters in the U.S. and on HBO Max. Though on the surface, the film is full of suspense and action, the women leads — Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghore — display the power of maternal instincts when it comes to protecting those around them, adding a deeper layer of emotion to the movie.
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Angelina Jolie

CHICAGO – Movies based on video games are almost never good… even the best ones only ascend to the level of “barely watchable.” By that measure, “Tomb Raider” can be considered a modest success since it didn’t make me want to claw my eyes out. I have to confess I never saw either of the first two films with Angelina Jolie, but after watching this I’m not actually clamoring at the bit to catch up.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Angelina Jolie leads tense ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “ Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she’s running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that. Even so, it’s always a pleasure to see her back on screen, which has become rarer and rarer lately.
MoviesComing Soon!

Five Angelina Jolie Films That Deserve Sequels

Angelina Jolie is a classic superstar in every sense of the word. After rising to prominence in the mid-90s/early 2000s with films such as Hackers, The Bone Collector, and Girl, Interrupted (for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress), the actress found herself as Hollywood’s golden girl and staring down a number of high profile films and lucrative franchises.
Relationshipscbs12.com

Jolie upset judge in Pitt divorce won't let children testify

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie criticized a judge who is deciding on child custody in her divorce with Brad Pitt, saying in a court filing that the judge refused to allow their children to testify. Jolie, who has sought to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from the divorce case, said...