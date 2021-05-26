Cancel
Congress & Courts

House GOP Leaders Condemn Greene Over Holocaust Comments

 8 days ago

Republican leaders are responding to recent controversial comments by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Green is under fire for comparing Covitz safety measures to the Nazi regime in Germany, ABC Rachel Scott has the story from Washington. Your days of silence. Republican leaders are now speaking out against Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after she compared a mask and vaccine mandate to how Jews were treated during the Holocaust. The question now is what will Republicans do about in Green is not backing down. She is not apologizing. She has already been stripped of her committee assignments after promoting violence against Denver. Perhaps some Democrats do want her censured or expelled. But Republicans have stopped short of taking any action against her Emmy, while the Auschwitz memorial and Museum in Poland is also condemning Greens. Recent.

Holocaust, guns and the truth

Republican Party leaders finally called out Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a supporter of QAnon and the big lie about the 2020 election — after she compared health measures requiring facemasks, to Jews in the Holocaust forced to wear Stars of David. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the parallel “appalling,” while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called it “absolutely outrageous and reprehensible.” They and other GOP leaders have given no indication, however, that they will sanction Greene.
Dem congressman chides progressives for scary anti-Semitism by calling Israel ‘apartheid state’

A Democratic congressman known as out his progressive colleagues for scary anti-Semitism by referring to Israel as “a terrorist or apartheid state.”. Throughout a CNN interview on Monday, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., was requested if he had conversed with any of his fellow progressive lawmakers relating to his earlier tweet, which known as out their “silence” on condemning anti-Semitic assaults.
Top U.S. House Republican blasts Taylor Greene over Holocaust remarks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy denounced fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for comparing the wearing of COVID-19 masks to the Holocaust, a rare intra-party rebuke of the firebrand ally to former President Donald Trump. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the...
Are American Jewish groups doing enough to address the surge in anti-Israel hate?

The flare-up of violence between Israel and Hamas lasted 11 days until a ceasefire was negotiated, but for Jewish community organizations, the fight continues within the United States. Recent weeks have seen a surge in violence against Jews and unlike during previous conflicts, Jews and Jewish organizations this time around saw the emergence of a better organized campaign by pro-Palestinian groups to smear Israel in the public sphere, leading to increased anti-Semitism.
Commentary: Paul Ryan Was an Ineffective Leader of the Republican Party

We aren’t actually governed by Paul Ryan, whose brief time as House Speaker ended in what can only be described as a surrender. Ryan bolted from the Speaker’s chair the minute the 2018 elections were over. He was happy to leave Congress to take a “cashing-in” job on the Fox Corporation board while his party took an electoral bath in those midterms he could blame on Donald Trump.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is Leading an Effort to Condemn Violence Against Jews, Anti-Israel Rhetoric from Politicians and Media

May 30, 2021 - Last week, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced a resolution condemning hatred and violence against Jews, denouncing anti-Israel rhetoric from elected officials and the. media, and reaffirming that Jews must be treated with dignity and respect. Senator Hawley’s resolution has received support from the Republican Jewish...
Editorial — Post-Star: Now a leader, Stefanik should confront the hate-mongers

GLENS FALLS — It’s wearisome to have to call out the ignorant, hateful comments of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene over and over, but someone has to. And those in positions of authority, like our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, who could make the Greenes of the world as irrelevant as they deserve to be, refuse to do the right thing. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, after five days of silence, finally muttered that Greene’s comments were appalling then segued into an attack on Nancy Pelosi. Stefanik, who has repeatedly expressed her indignation over the behavior of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also waited five days to criticize a colleague who compared wearing a mask during a pandemic to being forced to identify yourself as a Jew so you could be ostracized, terrorized and murdered.