NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Nadirah Knight is #BLACKGIRLMAGIC. At the age of 7, Nadirah woke up from a very exciting and vivid dream. She remembered every detail and could not wait to share them with her mother. As Nadirah's mother listened closely to the story, she recalled her thoughts-- "the concept was fresh and her story was vivid and inviting." She added that "Nadirah has always been creative. She is always storytelling. Only this time, while her dream and story were still fresh, I encouraged her to write down every detail." It was no surprise that Nadirah fearlessly accepted the challenge.