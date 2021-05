Thistledown Results Wednesday May 26th, 2021

Suter recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 7. Suter led all skaters with 28:50 of ice time after Jonas Brodin left the contest with an injury in the first period. The 36-year-old Suter only mustered one assist in seven playoff contests. He also produced a minus-4 rating, nine shots on net, 10 hits and 10 blocked shots in a top-four role.