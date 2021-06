Despite recent examples of unruly fan behavior, things aren't different, it's really just more of the same.Fans are not out of control — they're still the same emotional, exuberant, borderline-childish group of spectators that have been watching and attending games for as long as games have been played. This past week, morons again took center stage while acting a fool at a few NBA arenas across the country. Atlanta's Trae Young was seen being spat on by a fan in New York. Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him from above the tunnel while leaving the floor...