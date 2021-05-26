Cancel
Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Announces He’s Staying

By Sam Amico
outkick.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandout power forward Drew Timme has decided to forego the 2021 NBA Draft and give Gonzaga another run. “After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in a release from the school. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”

