NNPA NEWSWIRE — By Ray Curry Secretary-Treasurer, UAW – (Source: www.blackpressusa.com) – In 2020, a record 1.3 million Georgians — more than a quarter of the electorate — voted absentee in the middle of the pandemic. Before the new restrictions, all that was needed was a matching signature. The new law took care of that. Voters looking for that absentee ballot now will have to provide the number of their Georgia’s driver’s license or state identification, along with a birth certificate and possibly a copy of a bank statement or a current utility bill. Records show that about 200,000 Georgians don’t have drivers licenses or a state ID. Three different voting rights groups say that Black voters are less likely than White voters to have the needed ID.