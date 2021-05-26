Cancel
May is National Foster Care Month; will you accept the call

By Editorials
Rock County Star Herald
 29 days ago

Rock County foster parent Shawna Sjaarda recently wrote about being a foster parent and about the need for others to fill the role of foster parenting. Foster care is defined as “a situation in which for a period of time a child lives with and is cared for by people who are not the child's parents.” Sjaarda said this definition barely scratches the surface of what foster care actually means for all involved.

