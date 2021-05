The Flemington City Council will hold two workshops on May 26th. From 2-3 p.m. will hold a Millage Workshop, led by Ms. Roberts from the Liberty County Tax Commissioners Office. This workshop is to introduce Council members to the millage rate process. From 3-5 p.m. will hold a City Engineer Workshop to review applicants and score the submittals. Mr. Jeff Ricketson from the LCPC will oversee the workshop. The workshops will be held back-to-back at Flemington City Hall, which is located at 156 Old Sunbury Rd. in Flemington, GA. The public is welcome to attend in person or watch live on Facebook.