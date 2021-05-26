Central Park 'Exonerated 5' Member Reflects On Freedom And Forgiveness
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. You may recognize the name of our guest, Yusef Salaam, but you've almost certainly heard of the event that turned his life upside down. He's one of five teenaged boys who were arrested and convicted in 1989 of the brutal assault and rape of a woman in New York - the so-called Central Park jogger case. Police extracted confessions from four of the five accused, all of whom recanted those confessions, saying they were coerced by police. Despite a lack of physical evidence linking them to the crime, they were convicted by a jury and spent years in prison.www.npr.org