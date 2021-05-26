Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Central Park 'Exonerated 5' Member Reflects On Freedom And Forgiveness

By Interviews
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. You may recognize the name of our guest, Yusef Salaam, but you've almost certainly heard of the event that turned his life upside down. He's one of five teenaged boys who were arrested and convicted in 1989 of the brutal assault and rape of a woman in New York - the so-called Central Park jogger case. Police extracted confessions from four of the five accused, all of whom recanted those confessions, saying they were coerced by police. Despite a lack of physical evidence linking them to the crime, they were convicted by a jury and spent years in prison.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Davies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosecutorial Misconduct#Criminal Justice#Rape Law#Accused Of Assault#Criminal Court#Criminal Law#Central Park Exonerated#Ged#Hunter College#The Innocence Project#Fresh Air#The Central Park Five#University Of Michigan#Black Liberation Army#Npr#Stony Brook University#Navy#Inc#Exonerated Five#Black Panther Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Netflix
Related
Sex CrimesPosted by
Fatherly

The Exonerated Five’s Yusef Salaam Talks Parenting, Politics, and Pursuing Change

Dr. Yusef Salaam is many things: An award-winning public speaker and author, an outspoken fighter for transformational social and racial justice, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, and a father of ten children aged 5-25. He is also a member of the Exonerated Five, the group of five teenagers who were falsely accused and convicted of rape in the Central Park Jogger case of 1989. At just 15, Salaam lost his freedom. He was thrust into a national conversation about the carceral state, systemic racism, and innocence itself. But ultimately, it was a conversation about his very own freedom, which he lost for six years and eight months.
Books & Literaturewschronicle.com

Dr. Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five, author of ‘Better, Not Bitter’ to present in virtual Bookmarks event

Yusef Salaam is the inspirational speaker and prison reform activist, who at age fourteen was one of the five teenage boys wrongly convicted and sentenced to prison in the Central Park jogger case. In 1997 he left prison as an adult to a world he didn’t fully recognize or understand. In 2002 the sentences for the Central Park Five were overturned and all five were exonerated for the crime they didn’t commit.
Books & LiteratureThe News-Gazette

Patricia Hruby Powell | Read 'Punching the Air,' then pass it on

Ibi Zoboi met Yusef Salaam in an African literature course at Hunter College taught by Dr. Marimba Ani in 1999. Yusef Salaam was one of the five Black teenage boys who were wrongfully convicted of murder in Central Park a decade earlier — a story documented in Ken Burns’ “The Central Park Five.”
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Daily News

Manhattan community boards pave way for ‘Central Park Five’ monument in the park

Manhattan community boards voted Thursday to honor the five teens whose convictions were tossed in the racially charged Central Park Jogger case. But the chair of one of the 12 boards was not present at the Borough Board meeting, meaning the vote won’t be official until all are present and cast ballots at next month’s meeting. It is not year clear what form the commemoration will take. A ...
Violent CrimesNPR

'Exonerated Five' Member Yusef Salaam

In 1990, Yusef Salaam was one of the five boys wrongly convicted in the so-called Central Park jogger case. Salaam spent nearly 7 years behind bars and wasn't exonerated until 2002, when a serial rapist confessed to the crime. "When the truth came out, that's when we got our lives back," Salaam says. "But for those of us who had five to 10 years prison sentences, we had done all of someone else's time. ... We will never know what our life would have been like had we not gone through this horrible experience." Salaam tells his story in his memoir 'Better, Not Bitter.'
New York City, NYmountainlake.org

Central Park Five | Passport Pick

For this week’s Passport Pick, experience the story of the five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989. Directed and produced by Ken Burns, David McMahon and Sarah Burns, the film chronicles the Central Park Jogger case, from the perspective of the five teenagers whose lives were upended by this miscarriage of justice.
Books & LiteratureNPR

Novelist Francisco Goldman Revisits His Difficult Childhood In 'Monkey Boy'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Our guest, Francisco Goldman, is a writer who grew up with a dual ethnic identity. His father was Jewish. And he was raised in working class suburbs of Boston. But his mother was Guatemalan. Goldman spent time with his family there growing up and did a lot of reporting on the Guatemalan civil war in the '80s and '90s. His book "The Art Of Political Murder" is about the assassination of a Guatemalan human rights activist. And it's now an HBO documentary.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Tyson: The True Story of His 1992 Rape Conviction

Mike Tyson's conviction for the rape of Desiree Washington takes center stage in the final episode of Mike Tyson: The Knockout, a two-part ABC documentary, airing tonight (June 1). Tyson's defense attorney James Voyles and special prosecutor Greg Garrison are among the interviewees delving into the case, which remains one...
Entertainmentwrfi.org

Reflections

In this Episode of Which Way Forward, we hear from a student activist and professor from Ithaca College reflect on a year since Black Lives Matter protests swept across the United States. This piece comes to us from Ithaca College Park Scholars Jess Moskowitz and Syd Pierre. The music in...
Celebritieswrkf.org

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 'Notes On Grief' Is A Raw Elegy For Her Father

This is FRESH AIR. In June of 2020, as the pandemic shut down most of the world, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie lost her father. James Nwoye Adichie had been a renowned professor of statistics in Nigeria and the patriarch of Adichie's large family. He was 88 years old and died suddenly of complications of kidney disease. Adichie has just written an essay-length book called "Notes On Grief" to memorialize her father. Our book critic Maureen Corrigan has a review.
Chicago, ILdagblog.com

‘Central Park Karen’ Sues Ex-Employer for Discrimination

Https://www.thedailybeast.com/central-park-karen-amy-cooper-sues-ex-employer-franklin-templeton-for-discrimination. Similar "what's good for the goose is good for the gander" thing going on here - by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:16pm. Lightfoot has never given a one-on-one interview to any white reporter?. Edit to add:. It's Chicago. It's Lori Lightfoot. Without looking, I suspect she is under...
Oregon StateKXL

Oregon Schools Welcome Jim Crow Doctrine With Open Arms

Naysayers have called my talk show to claim that Critical Race Theory indoctrination in education is a myth. Well, the Beaverton School District sent out a Critical Race Theory memo to its staff and parents yesterday encouraging them to subscribe to that myth…and read more about it because quote, it’s “a lens that teachers and students can use when discussing issues around race and racism”.
Societynonprofitquarterly.org

Moral Leadership: A Conversation with Dr. Nicholas Harvey and Dr. Robert Franklin, Part II

Dr. Nicholas Harvey initiated a series at Edge Leadership entitled Policy for Liberation. The purpose of the event is to discuss hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations for Black liberation in US policy. In this excerpt, Dr. Robert Franklin articulates his thinking on “moral leadership.” Dr. Franklin serves as the inaugural chair of the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Emory University.
Congress & Courtsthewestsidegazette.com

Kristen Clarke becomes first Black woman to lead DOJ’s Civil Rights Division

On the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 51-48 vote in the U.S. Senate seals Kristen Clarke’s place in history: the first woman, the first woman of color, and the first Black woman to receive Senate confirmation to head the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Civil Rights Division. The largely partisan vote included Maine’s U.S. Senator Susan Collins as the only Republican to support the historic confirmation.
Minoritiesourdavie.com

Editorial: Remember Greenwood? I didn’t

I’ve heard and seen enough about the Tulsa race riot of 1921. If I had heard of it before this year, it didn’t make a wrinkle on my feeble brain. With the goings on in this crazy world in recent years, I think my brain may be all wrinkled out.
PoliticsSaratogian

BC-thomas 06/03 TCA

(NOTICE: For retransmission or other content delivery inquiries, please contact TCA Customer Service, 1-800-346-8798, tcacustomerservicetribpub.com.) (ATTENTION EDITORS: 1 photo and a headshot accompany this column. FILENAME: thomas-biden-20210603.jpg FILENAME: Cal-Thomas.jpg) Cal Thomas: The 'Can't Do' narrative continues. Cal Thomas. Tribune Content Agency. President Biden has pledged to "help narrow the racial...
Minoritieshudsonvalleypress.com

Reluctance to Confront Legacy Of Supremacism

“I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams,” she said. “I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history but I cannot.” – 107-year-old Viola Fletcher, survivor of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.