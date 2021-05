An outdoor memorial went up in Yuba City late last week honoring the men and women who have served and died for the country in the ongoing Global War on Terrorism. This will be the 29th year Calvary Christian Center has put on an event at the church located along Colusa Highway in honor of Memorial Day. Since the War on Terror began in 2001 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the church has incorporated a wall of names of fallen soldiers from operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Odyssey Lightning, U.S. Central Command Operations, U.S. Africa Command Operations, Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Octave Shield and Operation Resolute Support, Kosovo Force (NATO) and Task Force Sinai – a growing tribute known as the Freedom’s Heroes Memorial.