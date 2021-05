There is no denying that September 11, 2001 ignited major change throughout our country. On that day of multiple terrorist attacks, a collective shift took place throughout the United States and the world at large. Insider notes the world changes, including the US military's presence in Afghanistan, tightening of airport security checks, and an increase in religious biases based on the believed culprits of the attack. Closer to home, they note the US established the Department of Homeland Security, and as KQED points out, there was a significant change to immigration and deportation policies as well as surveillance.