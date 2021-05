Since Bitcoin emerged in 2009, it has gained a lot in value, while its popularity has increased heaps too. In fact, nowadays when someone mentions crypto one immediately thinks about Bitcoin. Of course, this does not have to be the case, as there are other popular cryptocurrencies out there as well. The Ethereum price has been rising a lot lately for example, which is also the case for the Ripple price index. Even though this is good news when you have invested in these coins, it has some bad sides too. For example, hackers are realizing more and more that there is tremendous value in cryptocurrencies. Because of this, they have created ways to hack crypto traders to steal their coins. Thankfully you can prevent this from happening by using one of the wallets mentioned below.