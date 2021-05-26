newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
NWI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks are closing higher Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results. The S&P 500′s gain was kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.

www.nwitimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Wall Street#Economic Stimulus#Gdp#Growth Stocks#Stock Investors#U S Investors#Global Stock Markets#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#Ap#Nasdaq#Invesco#The Commerce Department#Treasury#Mgm#The Associated Press#Sporting Goods#Healthcare Company Stocks#Solid Gains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksLockhaven Express

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Stocksinvesting.com

Has the Stock Market Begun to Turn Around?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has now posted gains in three straight days, even while metrics continue to show an increase in inflation. It seems as though as we are swimming in those calm waters I spoke of on Monday, but I must caution that the last few days have shown lighter trading volume than usual. So, is this the new normal, or will we return to the volatility that was so prevalent the previous two weeks? Read on below to find out….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.57%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment climbed...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * HP slumps after warning chip shortage will hit PC supplies. * Boeing down on reports of 787 Dreamliner delivery halt. * Indexes up: Dow, S&P up 0.4%, Nasdaq...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow (.DJI) and S&P (.SPX) indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher in the final trading day of the week, heading toward a fourth consecutive month of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.2% shortly after the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Trades Higher As Nasdaq Leads Market Amid New Economic Data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose modestly in today's market, the last day of trading for the month of May. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose and traded near their intraday highs. Meanwhile, the Russell traded near break-even after paring earlier losses. Dow Jones In Stock...
Stocksvia.news

IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 7 Days

IBOVESPA (BVSP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 28 May, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is at 124,700.09, 2.04% up since the last session’s close. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.05% up from its 52-week low and 0.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s last week,...
StocksBarron's

Stocks Rise as Markets Shrug Off Higher Inflation

Stocks rose Friday, with markets seemingly ignoring inflation data that came in higher than what had earlier been estimated. President Joe Biden also released his budget proposal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both advanced 0.1%. The 10-year...
StocksBarron's

US Stocks End Higher Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Wall Street stocks finished modestly higher Friday, shrugging off data showing increased inflation following solid earnings from Salesforce and others. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to government data, the largest jump since September 2008. The rise comes...
Marketsinvesting.com

Consumer Discretionary ETFs to Shine as US Economy Reopens

The world’s largest economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus outbreak-induced slowdown. Notably, cyclical sectors like industrial, financial, energy and consumer discretionary have witnessed increased attention from investors this year. Markedly, stocks within the cyclical sectors mostly behave in tandem with the prevalent economic conditions and when growth returns to normal levels, these sectors will automatically perform well.
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500’s first weekly rise in three weeks. Gains in technology and healthcare companies outweighed a slide in communications, retail and other businesses. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
BusinessBenzinga

Is the Market Fearful Of Coming Inflation?

The latest CPI numbers were released on May 12, showing a 0.8% increase in prices from the previous month. This number was well above the 0.2% that was expected, and it triggered a quick 2.5% loss in the S&P 500 and an even greater loss in the Nasdaq. Is the market terrified at the prospect of coming inflation? I believe the answer to that question is complicated.
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday morning with the exception of technology stocks. Banks and industrial companies were pushing the broader market higher. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks show modest gains; Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.