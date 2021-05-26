Cancel
Mac Jones Receiving Plenty Of Praise From Patriot Teammates During OTAs

By Sam Amico
outkick.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Alabama quarterback and current New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones has already made a strong first impression in the NFL. “The couple of days we’ve had together, he’s definitely been easy to work with,” Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers told reporters. “He probably won’t run past everybody so throwing a catchable ball is definitely something that got him to where he is, and he’s blessed to have the arm talent he has. It’s definitely nice working with him. He does throw a catchable ball. All the guys, I feel like they’re here for a reason. I feel like that’s definitely one of the reasons he’s here.”

