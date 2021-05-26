Sedona International Film Festival to honor iconic designer Bob Mackie
The 27th annual Sedona International Film Festival, rescheduled to June 12-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, is back with a bang and plenty of films of LGBTQ+ interest. The diverse lineup of screenings will be presented for both reduced-capacity in-theater experiences as well as in-home streaming options. The 180 films in this year’s slate cover the film gamut: documentary, narrative, animated shorts, full-length narratives — and special events.phoenix.outvoices.us