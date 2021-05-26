Cancel
Sedona, AZ

Sedona International Film Festival to honor iconic designer Bob Mackie

By Staff Reporter
outvoices.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 27th annual Sedona International Film Festival, rescheduled to June 12-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, is back with a bang and plenty of films of LGBTQ+ interest. The diverse lineup of screenings will be presented for both reduced-capacity in-theater experiences as well as in-home streaming options. The 180 films in this year’s slate cover the film gamut: documentary, narrative, animated shorts, full-length narratives — and special events.

phoenix.outvoices.us
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Chamber Music Sedona returns with spring festival

After an extended hiatus due to the pandemic, Chamber Music Sedona returned to the stage. From May 1 through 8, seven artists in a span of five concert times showcased their talents. Rather than returning with one concert, the festival was split into three programs to emphasize its comeback, Concert...
Sedona, AZSignalsAZ

City of Sedona Posse Grounds Pavilion Spring Concert

Enjoy the fresh air, the company of community friends and great live music, as the Posse Grounds Pavilion at Barbara Antonsen Park hosts the Invincible Grins on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. The pavilion, located at 525 Posse Grounds Road, has lawn seating, so bring a...
Sedona, AZSignalsAZ

City of Sedona Seeks Artists for Three Roundabouts

The city of Sedona seeks professional artists for a major exterior public art competition to fill three roundabouts on State Route (SR) 179 with commissioned art. More specifically, one artist or a team of artists, including artists from multiple disciplines, will be selected per roundabout, for this opportunity to receive a commission to create artwork for one of the three roundabouts.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Graduation and prom both a go at SRRHS

For high school seniors, events like prom and graduation are a rite of passage as they move into the next stage of their lives. Last year, however, seniors across the county were denied these events as a result of COVID-19. But this year is different. Sedona Red Rock High School recently announced that both prom and graduation will take place with precau­tions in place.