The Iowa Track and Field team has put together the most accomplished season in program history. And it’s not over yet. This year, the men’s team swept both the indoor and outdoor conference championships, breaking school records in both and winning the two by an average of 30 team points. Now, the Hawkeyes are sending ten entries (five individuals and two relays) to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, which kick off today. The women’s team is also sending five entries (all individuals), taking the total to a program-best 15 entries.