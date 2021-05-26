Tittle named new Cherokee County High principal

May 16, 1946, in The Star: Baccalaureate services will be held this Sunday for the Class of ’46 of Anniston High School, with graduation exercises to be held the following Thursday, May 23. At that time, diplomas will be awarded to 120 graduates — 56 boys and 64 girls. Graduation exercises at Cobb Avenue High School are scheduled for Friday, May 24, when 30 students will receive their diplomas. In Oxford, meanwhile, at Calhoun County High School a class of 57 will be graduating this coming Monday, May 20. Boys and girls in that Oxford class include Marshall Shaddix, Arthur Gerald Harris, Evelyn Juanita Blair, Doris Lorraine Walker, Herbert Rice, Mary Jo Corn, Carolyn Virginia Medders, Dorothy Jean Waddell, Julia Ann Jobson, Edmund Landers, James Joseph Cassidy Jr. and Harry Sherman.