Cherokee County, AL

Tittle named new Cherokee County High principal

By Mia Kortright, Star Staff Writer, akortrig@gmail.com
Anniston Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutgoing Ohatchee High School principal Bobby Tittle has a new job lined up after he leaves, he announced Wednesday. Tittle was hired Tuesday as Cherokee County High School’s new principal. He said he found out that afternoon at a Cherokee County Board of Education meeting, where they approved the hire.

