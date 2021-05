PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tuesday marks round two of the high school baseball state playoffs. And among the interesting match ups, Chipley’s game at Bozeman in the 1A Regional Finals. Chipley heads south at 24-1, the Bucks will host with a 24-4 record. The latter advancing past round one with a 17-2, five inning win over visiting Malone this past Friday night. The Bucks looking to make it to the state semifinals for the 5th time in the last six years. That excludes the 2020 season, which was cut short by the pandemic. Nobody made it to the playoffs. So even though Bozeman’s a perennial postseason player so to speak, not many of the players on this year’s squad have experience with long playoff runs!