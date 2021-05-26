Cancel
South Weber man sentenced to prison for enticing Cache Valley minor

By Jackson Wilde staff writer
Herald-Journal
 8 days ago

A South Weber sex offender was sentenced to prison for sex crimes in Cache County after a judge expressed public risk concerns. Appearing in 1st District from the Cache County Jail, Tanner Paul Clark, 27, was ordered to serve zero to five years in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday.

