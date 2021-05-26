newsbreak-logo
City sets STR input session

Fredericksburg Standard
 3 days ago

City of Fredericksburg Development Services is asking the public for input on the current Short-Term Rental Ordinance. The city will host another public meeting for residents and STR owners to discuss general concerns from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Pioneer Pavilion at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park. Short-Term...

