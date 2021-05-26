Instacart signals global expansion with latest VP hirings
Instacart tipped plans for international expansion in announcing the addition of four new vice presidents, including executives from Facebook and Uber Eats. San Francisco-based Instacart said Wednesday that it has hired two new product leaders, Nikila Srinivasan as VP of product for international and David McIntosh as VP of product for retailers. They join two other recently appointed product leaders at the online delivery giant: Max Eulenstein, VP of product for Instacart App, and Daniel Danker, VP of product for shoppers and fulfillment.www.supermarketnews.com