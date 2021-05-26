newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Instacart signals global expansion with latest VP hirings

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstacart tipped plans for international expansion in announcing the addition of four new vice presidents, including executives from Facebook and Uber Eats. San Francisco-based Instacart said Wednesday that it has hired two new product leaders, Nikila Srinivasan as VP of product for international and David McIntosh as VP of product for retailers. They join two other recently appointed product leaders at the online delivery giant: Max Eulenstein, VP of product for Instacart App, and Daniel Danker, VP of product for shoppers and fulfillment.

www.supermarketnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Ipo#Global Sales#Retail Sales#Technology Company#Product Sales#Global Development#Vp#Instacart App#Facebook Groups#North American#Walmart Loblaw Cos#Canadian#Apple#Stories News Feed#Mobile App Ads#The Instagram Community#Uber Eats#Facebook Video#Shazam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Costco
News Break
Business
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Retail
News Break
BBC
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Google
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Shopify Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Enable Global Growth

Expanded, multi-year partnership will drive commerce innovation and bring competitive advantage to more independent merchants. Google Cloud and Shopify, a leading global commerce company, today announced an expanded partnership that will enable Shopify’s more than 1.7 million merchants to have access to Google Cloud’s technology across a broader set of regions. And, by leveraging Google Cloud’s power-efficient resources globally, Shopify is working to reduce its overall carbon footprint while delivering a better experience for merchants and their consumers.
Businesshfndigital.com

IMC taps Furlong for new CEO post at Juniper

ATLANTA — International Market Centers, a Blackstone portfolio company, is adding William B. (Bill) Furlong to the new position of CEO of Juniper, IMC’s omnichannel B2B e-commerce platform, effective June 1. Furlong brings 25 years of digital innovation and leadership experience, including 11 years with Expedia Group. “We are thrilled...
Businessthepaypers.com

FreedomPay and JP Morgan support omnichannel solutions

US-based payments technology company FreedomPay and investment bank JP Morgan have announced strengthening their partnership to support omnichannel solutions for retailers in the UK and Europe. The Next Level Commerce platform from FreedomPay is expanding its commerce offering to the UK, EU, and Switzerland. The partners plan to deliver touchless...
BusinessWashington Technology

ICF's board adds CEO of facility management firm

ICF’s board of directors has elected a new member in Scott Salmirs, CEO of the publicly-traded facility management company ABM Industries. In its announcement Thursday, ICF touted Salmirs’ leadership of ABM amid efforts across all industries to maintain safe and health workspaces during the coronavirus pandemic. ABM operates in the U.S. and U.K.
BusinessCMSWire

Invoca Acquires DialogTech, Contentsquare Raises $500M & More CX News

Invoca, a company that specializes in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, has announced its acquisition of DialogTech, an AI-powered call tracking and analytics solution for marketers. With this acquisition, a combined cash and stock deal, Invoca extends its reach into the $4.8 billion conversation intelligence market. The company, which is on track to exceed $100 million in revenue, now has over 2,000 customers, more than 300 employees, and serves consumer brands in considered purchase industries that include ADT, AutoNation, DISH, Mayo Clinic, TELUS, and The Home Depot.
BusinessTechCrunch

Goldman Sachs leads $45M investment into auto fintech startup MotoRefi

The startup developed an auto refinancing platform that handles the entire loan process, including finding the best rates, paying off the old lender and re-titling the vehicle. MotoRefi says using its platform saves consumers an average of $100 a month on their car payments, a goal achieved partly because it works directly with lending institutions. The company’s refinancing tools had seen steady growth until the COVID-19 pandemic popped into in higher gear. CEO Kevin Bennett said MotoRefi is on track to issue $1 billion in loans by the end of the year, a fivefold increase from the same period last year.
Grocery & Supermaketsvdaily.com

Instacart Expands Delivery With 7-Eleven

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s largest online grocery delivery service, is expanding its partnership with 7-Eleven, the world’s largest convenience store chain, to nearly 4,000 new stores nationwide. With this expansion, Instacart will now deliver from nearly 6,000 7-Eleven stores, reaching nearly 60 million U.S. households across the country....
Retailwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Instacart Rushes Out 30-Minute Priority Delivery

Instacart is adding a delivery express lane. The San Francisco-based grocery delivery app said it was introducing availability of what it called “Priority Delivery” providing consumers with delivery of certain grocery orders in as little as 30 minutes. The offering, which is debuting May 27 through 300 stores in 15...
Businessmartechseries.com

Jennifer Prince, Twitter’s Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, to Join Versus Systems Board of Directors

Versus Systems Inc. announced the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Prince to its Board of Directors. As the Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships for Twitter, Jennifer is responsible for Twitter’s global content arm, working with the world’s most renowned and conversation-driving publishers and creators on their creative, distribution and monetization. She leads Twitter’s worldwide efforts engaging with media entities and individual creators across TV, film, music, sports, news, lifestyle, and gaming.
Video Gameschatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Nerd Street Gamers hires Donald Reilley as VP of Sales

North American esports infrastructure company Nerd Street Gamers has hired Donald Reilley, formerly of Canadian media and gaming company theScore, as its first Vice President of Sales. Reilley brings 20 years of sales experience into the role, with previous positions at Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Xbox Live, Amazon, Major League Gaming...
Businessthewealthrace.com

FinLync Secures US$16 Million to Support Global Expansion

FinLync, a privately held, world fintech firm reworking company finance and treasury places of work by means of its world-class merchandise, introduced that it has closed a US$16 million fairness funding spherical. Point72 Ventures led the financing which included investments from Nyca Companions, former CFO of Palantir and Founding Associate...
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

E-commerce startup Wayflyer eyes global expansion as it raises $76m

Wayflyer, a revenue-based financing platform for e-commerce merchants, has announced a $76 million Series A fundraise led by Left Lane Capital. There was also support from partners of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz (founder of Checkout.com). The cash will be used...
Businessam-online.com

Cazana rolls out rebrand and new website amid ‘global expansion’ plan

Car retail valuations and insight specialist Cazana has rolled-out a rebranded logo and new website as part of its drive towards “global expansion”. The UK-based business, launched back in 2012, said its rebrand was an opportunity to showcase the business plan for global expansion and highlight the advancements in the company’s technology and commercial progress.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Paysend Raises $125 Million to Accelerate Its Global Expansion

Paysend, a fintech company based in the UK, today announced that it has secured $125 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate the company’s global expansion. According to an official announcement, the latest funding round was led by One Peak along with participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE, and others. The mobile-based payments platform is planning to expand its team to launch innovative fintech products.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Currency.com Hires Steve Gregory as US CEO for Regional Expansion

European crypto exchange, Currency.com announced on Tuesday the appointment of Steve Gregory as the Chief Executive of its United States subsidiary, Currency Com US LLC. He has already assumed the leadership role earlier this month and will be responsible for developing and managing Currency.com’s growth strategy in the United States and Canada.
Businesscampaignlive.com

Ogilvy Experience hires Kaleeta McDade as global executive creative director

Kaleeta McDade, former group experience director at Deloitte Digital, has joined Ogilvy Experience as the agency’s global executive creative director. Based in Atlanta in the US, McDade is now responsible for developing the creative vision and strategy across Ogilvy Experience’s offerings. She also serves on Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council. “Kaleeta...
Businesscampaignlive.com

Forsman & Bodenfors hires Toby Southgate as global CEO

MDC Partners creative agency Forsman & Bodenfors has brought on Toby Southgate as global CEO, the company said Monday. Southgate joins from McCann Worldgroup, where he was chief growth officer and regional director, and chief client officer in Europe and the UK. Prior to that, he was CEO of WPP brand consultancy Brand Union, which has since become part of the Superunion roll-up.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

The Instacart Way To Innovating In The Connected Economy

Would you be surprised if I told you that as many U.S. consumers now order groceries online as order restaurant food online?. According to PYMNTS’ latest national consumer study fielded earlier in May, which surveyed a representative sample of roughly 2,300 adults, 17 percent of all consumers reported using digital platforms such as Instacart to order and pay for groceries instead of going to the grocery store to buy food. That’s a whisker ahead of the 16 percent of all consumers who reported ordering restaurant food online or from delivery aggregators instead of going into a restaurant to order and eat it. It’s a statistical dead heat.