The power of saying yes in this community

There are so many things I love about Fredericksburg, but arguably the top of my list is the way our people consistently say “yes.” When you think about it, maybe it’s historically ingrained. As we celebrate Fredericksburg’s 175th Anniversary, we must acknowledge the bravery and sheer grit it took to leave everything behind to embark on a journey, fraught with perils and unknowns, to begin a new life. Yet, our founding families said “yes.”