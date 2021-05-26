Bring Change to Mind: Race and Mental Health

Los Angeles (May 2021): Gritty In Pink has partnered with Charity Bomb in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month with a dual livestream series dedicated to raising awareness and funds for this significant cause. The first show was on Tuesday, May 11, benefiting Charity Bomb’s Operation GENzEQ, which combats mental illness among our youth. The livestream was Gritty In Pink’s most successful show yet, culminating over 1,600 live viewers and raising hundreds of dollars, and it is now available to view @grittyinpinklife IGTV, The second half of the series will be on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST to celebrate Mental Health Action Day, powered by MTV Entertainment Group. Both shows are graciously sponsored by Monster Energy, as well as supporting partners Owl’s Brew, Pitfire Pizza and Guitar Girl Magazine.