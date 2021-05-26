Cancel
Eight killed in shooting at California transit facility, suspect dead

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 15 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Preliminary information indicates there are multiple fatalities, including the suspected shooter.

Eight people were killed in a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) control center in San Jose, California, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, a VTA employee, is also dead, sheriff's spokesperson Russell Davis said.

Sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News that the suspect, identified as Samuel Cassidy, had multiple weapons.

Multiple sources told ABC News the shooting is suspected workplace violence.

VTA employees are among the victims, Davis said. Local leaders noted at a news conference that VTA employees are essential workers who went to work each day during the pandemic.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. local time at a VTA hub where maintenance is conducted and trains are stored. The facility was evacuated, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

Authorities have received information about explosive devices in the building and are now working to clear each room, Davis said.

FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair said it will take awhile to process the large crime scene.

A house fire noticed around the time of the shooting is believed to be linked to the suspect, sources told ABC News. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson and federal evidence response teams are headed to the house and to the VTA hub, sources said.

VTA Board of Directors chairperson Glenn Hendricks called the shooting a "horrible tragedy."

"We're so sorry this event happened," Hendricks said at a news conference. "We will do everything we can to help people get through this."

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have been briefed on the shooting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that he's "in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely."

VTA said service wasn't impacted by the shooting but Hendricks said light rail service would be suspended at 12 p.m. local time.

"We will have bus bridges in place to provide limited service while we work through this," VTA tweeted. "The light rail yard remains an active investigation scene, limiting our ability to provide service."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Josh Margolin, Aaron Katersky, Alex Stone, Jack Date, Luke Barr and Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

