It was January 2020, and in the past five months, I’d done nearly everything in my power to put my assigned gender behind me. I had come out as trans to my loved ones; I was getting divorced; I moved across the country to Portland, Oregon, which was once called a trans utopia on the Gender Reveal podcast (yes, I was listening to the podcasts as well). What I wasn’t, however, was out to my roommates, three cis men I’d met on Craigslist who all assumed I was a cis man like them.