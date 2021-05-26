St Louis Cardinals: Way-too-early trade deadline shopping list

The calendar has yet to hit June, but it is never too early to start gathering info on where the St Louis Cardinals look like they could use some improvement. The 2021 season has gone better than some had expected, even with the Cardinals’ current skid. As of writing, the Cardinals sit tied for first place with the Cubs in the NL Central with a 26-22 record. At their best, the team has reached eight games above .500 but a pile of injuries has started to take their toll on the team.