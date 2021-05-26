New 'Werewolves Within' Trailer Reveals a Horror-Comedy With Bite
The first full trailer for the upcoming film Werewolves Within has dropped, offering a longer look at the wicked and wild horror-comedy from IFC Films. The story is that a mysterious killer has begun terrorizing the snowed-in residents of a small town. That means a new forest ranger, an outsider to the community, will have to piece together the clues in order to find whomever or whatever is responsible for the violence. The trailer shows how, complete with an R-rating, the film’s hero will certainly have his work cut out for him... that is, if the monster doesn’t cut through him first.collider.com