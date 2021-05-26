New 'Werewolves Within' Trailer Reveals a Horror-Comedy With Bite

So, in our house, we are pretty big Saw nerds - so much so that, in the first few months of dating, my other half and I attempted a nearly impossible feat: editing the entire Saw series into one super cut all laid out in chronological order (Saw VI completely messed up our plans though, and we eventually gave up the premise all together). But the Saw series is something that has very much been a big part of my own personal horror fandom over the last (nearly) 17 years, and while Jigsaw was a serviceable entry in the franchise, I admit that I had felt a bit forlorn by the time its conclusion rolled around because the John Kramer saga had become so over-manipulated and bloated at that point, the lustre of the Saw mythos had officially lost its sheen.