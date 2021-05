Atlantic Parks and Recreation will be hosting a community event on May 29th. The Sunnyside Block Party will be held on the 29th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Sunnyside Park. The event will feature food and drink vendors, carnival and recreation games, and live music. Local band Dirt Road Divide will be performing at the bandshell for attendees listening and dancing pleasure. Fire trucks and police cars will also be present for kids to check out. A dunk tank will also be part of the fun.