Experts say that if 70 percent of Utah’s population receives the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will achieve herd immunity. But there is some question if that is possible. A Deseret News poll of 1,000 registered voters indicates 13 percent of Utahns have said they will never get the vaccine. Among that group, some say they are concerned about side effects (21 percent), others believe it isn’t necessary (27 percent) and some don’t trust the vaccine (24 percent). More numbers show other Utahns are hesitating.