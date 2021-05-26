Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

‘Some days you get to be Bruce Lee’: Logan High teacher, judo instructor wins his first nat'l judo tournament

By Jackson Wilde staff writer
Herald-Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Logan High School teacher and Cache Valley Judo Club head coach recently won a gold medal at the USA Judo 2021 Senior National Championships in Reno, Nevada. Jonathan Semetko, who also teaches special education at Logan High, competed at the event on May 15. For Semetko, who’s been training judo for most of his life, winning nationals for the first time is the culmination of years of effort and good timing. This year, Semetko said he had “the right mix” of good training and competitive performance while remaining relatively injury-free.

www.hjnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Reno, NV
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
City
Reno, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Fish#Combat#National Championships#Logan High School#Cache Valley Judo Club#Spongebob#Training Judo#Judokas#Contact Sports#Orlando#November#Competitive Performance#Nurse Legitimate Injuries#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Special Education
Related
Utah Stateutahutes.com

Women of Utah Concludes Pac-12 Championships

LOS ANGELES – The Utah track & field team closed out the three-day weekend at the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Loker Track Stadium. "Our gals fought hard all weekend," said head coach Kyle Kepler. "The relays both scored and Poppy [Tank] ran a valiant 5k in which she led most of the way to place as well. We also had some more lifetime best marks by Jasie [York] in the 800m prelims, Ruby Jane [Mathewson] in the 400m Hurdles prelims and Morgan improved by about 15 seconds in the 5k. This was an all-time Pac-12 Championships meet. Several meet records were set and several of the final qualifying times came from both prelims and finals – which were some of the fastest marks ever required to advance. I fully expect our league to show extremely well at the upcoming NCAA Championships."
Utah Stateutahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Adds Transfer Kylee Stokes to 2021 Roster

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head volleyball coach Rob Neilson has announced the addition of Kylee Stokes to the roster for the 2021 season, bringing the signing class to a total of eight players. Stokes is a middle blocker, transferring to Utah State after two seasons at South Carolina, competing...
Utah StateKUTV

Utah volleyball coach speaks out after nursing baby not allowed at tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On Sunday, a volleyball team from Logan, Utah walked into a Denver conference center with gym bags and baby dolls in tow. It was an act of protest and a show of support for Dixie Loveless, the coach of Mountain Peak Volleyball Club, who had to sit the tournament out because her nursing baby wasn't allowed in.
Utah Statedailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Track & Field Compete at Pac-12 Championships

The University of Utah track and field team was in Los Angeles to compete in the Pac-12 Championships, taking place on May 14-17. Utah sent 20 student athletes to compete in the race after not being able to compete last year. Day 1. The first day of the event started...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

PHOTOS: Aces shut out Aviators on drizzly Saturday

A little over a week into the season—and during the team’s first home series—Reno Aces fans were forced to dress for cold temperatures, a drizzle of rain and biting wind.Storm clouds threatened to cancel Saturday’s game between the Reno Aces and the Las Vegas Aviators, but the clouds ceased their precipitation just in time for the game.
Logan, UTDaily Record

Volleyball coach sat outside convention center after tournament director bars nursing infant

Just when you thought nursing moms were gaining ground, a volleyball coach is barred from entering the Colorado Convention Center with her nursing infant. “I feel like the message they’re sending to these girls is you can’t be a mom and you…don’t get to be a mom…and coach. I have to choose volleyball or my family,” said an emotional Dixie Loveless, owner of the Mountain Peak Volleyball Club in Logan, Utah, and head coach of the 14 National team.
Reno, NVKTVN.com

Aces Fall to Aviators, 4-1

RENO, Nev. – The Reno Aces fall for just the second time this season, dropping its Sunday afternoon contest to the Las Vegas Aviators, 4-1, at Greater Nevada Field. Ben DeLuzio provided the only Aces run of the game, serving up his second homer of the season. Of the Aces’ outfielder’s 11 hits this season, DeLuzio smacked eight for extra bases.
Utah Statechatsports.com

Duck Dive: Utah Football 2021 Preview

Special thanks to Scott Omer & Cameron Livingston of Utah Man Podcast for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Utah Utes roster. Listen HERE. Utah surprised many observers when #7 QB Rising, the 4-star transfer from Texas who’d never played a snap of college ball, was the starter in Utah’s delayed opener against USC, beating out fellow transfer and longtime South Carolina starter Jake Bentley. Unfortunately Rising was injured in the first quarter of that game, and Bentley took over for most of the rest of the season.
Reno, NVpwba.com

Five past champions among 16 undefeated players at 2021 USBC Queens

RENO, Nev. - The field at the 2021 United States Bowling Congress Queens is down to 32 players after the opening rounds of match play Sunday at the National Bowling Stadium. There are 16 players remaining in the winners bracket after two rounds in the double-elimination format, with five past USBC Queens champions rolling to undefeated records at the 78-lane venue.
Utah Statescarsdalenews.com

Ultra marathon draws local crowd in Utah

Nine friends, including four from Scarsdale, competed in the Zion National Park Ultra Marathon in Utah on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. The Ultra Marathon featured both a 100-mile run and a 100K (62-mile) run. The 100-mile race, which six group members competed in, started in the dark at 5...
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Prep boys tennis: Logan places 2nd at 4A state tourney

It wasn't the trophy the Grizzlies were hoping for, but it certainly doesn't detract from a very successful season for the Region 11 champions. Logan captured the second-place trophy at the 4A Boys Tennis Championships, which concluded Saturday afternoon at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Region 9 champ Crimson Cliffs was able to use its star power to rally past the Grizzlies on Day 2 of the tournament.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Ryan Odom on filling out his Aggies roster, recruiting missionaries and building trust

LOGAN — New Utah State head basketball coach Ryan Odom knows how to handle pressure. On the court … and on the field. After orchestrating a historic upset of the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the then-coach of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County basketball team was bestowed with numerous opportunities that come with being the coach of the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed.
Reno, NVreviewjournal.com

Pena’s eighth-inning heroics lift Aviators past Aces

RENO — Pinch-hitter Francisco Pena lined a tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, lifting the Aviators to a 4-1 victory over the Reno Aces on Sunday at Greater Nevada Field. The Aviators (5-5) ended their three-game losing streak and stopped a four-game winning streak by the Aces (8-2). Pena’s game-winning...
Reno, NVpwba.com

McEwan leads qualifying at 2021 USBC Queens

RENO, Nev. - Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, averaged more than 225 during qualifying at the 2021 United States Bowling Congress Queens to lead the field into the double-elimination bracket. The five-time Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour champion posted a 1,138 five-game block Saturday at the National Bowling...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Aces continue to sizzle with 3-0 win over Las Vegas

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Josh Green and the Reno Aces’ bullpen shut out the Las Vegas Aviators en route to the team’s 3-0 victory on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces’ starter Green dominated the Aviators’ lineup through his five shutout frames, allowing just five hits and fanning three. Through two starts, the right-hander has recorded a 0.83 ERA in his 11.0 innings of work.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Washoe School District says tickets being sold for high school sports

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The public is now allowed at high school sporting events, the Washoe County School District said Friday. Tickets are being sold online at https://www.niaa.com/tickets/index and are not on sale at the event. Tickets are $10 each. They are also sold through the Hometown Ticket smartphone app. They...