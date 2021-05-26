‘Some days you get to be Bruce Lee’: Logan High teacher, judo instructor wins his first nat'l judo tournament
A Logan High School teacher and Cache Valley Judo Club head coach recently won a gold medal at the USA Judo 2021 Senior National Championships in Reno, Nevada. Jonathan Semetko, who also teaches special education at Logan High, competed at the event on May 15. For Semetko, who’s been training judo for most of his life, winning nationals for the first time is the culmination of years of effort and good timing. This year, Semetko said he had “the right mix” of good training and competitive performance while remaining relatively injury-free.www.hjnews.com