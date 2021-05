The entry below is being cross posted from Marjorie Arons-Barron’s own blog. In what rational universe could a democratic institution have 54 votes to advance an idea and 35 votes against, and the proposition fails? It would also have failed if there were 59 votes for it and just one against it. Sound crazy? Yes, but that’s how the United States Senate operates because of its self-imposed filibuster rule requiring 60 votes in the 100-member body to cut off debate and advance a bill. (Two Democrats didn’t vote on Friday; six Republicans were in favor.)