Public Health

As COVID-19 Cases Fall, Pandemic Expert Urges Americans To 'Take The Lessons Of This Seriously'

kosu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Here & Now spoke to pandemic expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, she said “the gates of Hades have been opened” as the virus ripped through the U.S. This was in November of 2020, just after the massive, maskless Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota...

www.kosu.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
PharmaceuticalsSHAPE

Why Some People Are Choosing Not to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

As of publication, roughly 47 percent or more than 157 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 123 million (and counting) people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, not everyone is rushing to the front of the vaccine line. In fact, some 30 million American adults (~12 percent of the population) are hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest data collection period (which ended April 26, 2021) from the U.S. Census Bureau. And while a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests that, as of May 11, fewer Americans are reluctant to get immunized against the virus than recorded earlier this year, those who remain hesitant cite worry about the COVID-19 vaccine side effects and distrust of the government or the vaccine as their biggest reasons for the reluctance.
PharmaceuticalsAOL Corp

Alarming number of Americans unvaccinated despite wanting a jab

Though the number of vaccinated Americans continues to rise, there is still a significant amount of the population that has yet to receive their COVID-19 shots. And while some have no plans of getting vaccinated for various personal or political reasons, others would like to but are having trouble obtaining or making time for a vaccination appointment.
Mental Healthkhn.org

As Case Numbers Fall, Experts Start To Consider The End Of The Pandemic

Stat reports on how previous epidemics and pandemics hold clues for the end of covid, while NBC News covers psychologists' warnings that the return to normality may have long-term mental health effects. We’re approaching the year-and-a-half mark of the globe’s collective experience with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 pandemic...
Public HealthNature.com

Rise and fall of the global conversation and shifting sentiments during the COVID-19 pandemic

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 120 (2021) Cite this article. Social media (e.g., Twitter) has been an extremely popular tool for public health surveillance. The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is the first pandemic experienced by a world connected through the internet. We analyzed 105+ million tweets collected between March 1 and May 15, 2020, and Weibo messages compiled between January 20 and May 15, 2020, covering six languages (English, Spanish, Arabic, French, Italian, and Chinese) and represented an estimated 2.4 billion citizens worldwide. To examine fine-grained emotions during a pandemic, we built machine learning classification models based on deep learning language models to identify emotions in social media conversations about COVID-19, including positive expressions (optimistic, thankful, and empathetic), negative expressions (pessimistic, anxious, sad, annoyed, and denial), and a complicated expression, joking, which has not been explored before. Our analysis indicates a rapid increase and a slow decline in the volume of social media conversations regarding the pandemic in all six languages. The upsurge was triggered by a combination of economic collapse and confinement measures across the regions to which all the six languages belonged except for Chinese, where only the latter drove conversations. Tweets in all analyzed languages conveyed remarkably similar emotional states as the epidemic was elevated to pandemic status, including feelings dominated by a mixture of joking with anxious/pessimistic/annoyed as the volume of conversation surged and shifted to a general increase in positive states (optimistic, thankful, and empathetic), the strongest being expressed in Arabic tweets, as the pandemic came under control.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationCanada

3 lessons the COVID-19 pandemic can teach us about preventing chronic diseases

Forty-four per cent of Canadian adults live with at least one chronic health condition such as heart disease, diabetes or a mood disorder. Up to 80 per cent of these conditions can be prevented. However, chronic disease prevention and health promotion are not taken seriously enough. Instead, Canadian health care is focused on treating acute and chronic conditions. As a result, the treatment of chronic diseases costs our health-care system $68 billion per year and overburdens health-care providers. While the pandemic has focused the world’s attention on how to prevent infectious disease, many of the lessons learned from COVID-19 prevention can...
Public HealthNature.com

Health systems resilience in managing the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons from 28 countries

Health systems resilience is key to learning lessons from country responses to crises such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In this perspective, we review COVID-19 responses in 28 countries using a new health systems resilience framework. Through a combination of literature review, national government submissions and interviews with experts, we conducted a comparative analysis of national responses. We report on domains addressing governance and financing, health workforce, medical products and technologies, public health functions, health service delivery and community engagement to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We then synthesize four salient elements that underlie highly effective national responses and offer recommendations toward strengthening health systems resilience globally.
RelationshipsKFYR-TV

As COVID-19 cases fall, teens urged to get vaccinated

