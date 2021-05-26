Cards Fall Again on South Side, Lose 8-3 to Sox
The Cardinals continued their three-game set against the White Sox on Tuesday, with Jack Flaherty facing off against former high school teammate Lucas Giolito. While Flaherty wasn't at his sharpest in Tuesday's contest, he had some really bad breaks in the first couple of innings. Edmundo Sosa, Tommy Edman, and Nolan Arenado combined for three errors on routine plays in the first two innings, and Jack didn't help himself with a number of wild pitches thrown in the dirt. In the end, only three of the seven runs given up by Flaherty were earned. Giolito threw a solid six innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits as the Cardinals continued to struggle on offense.