newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Memorial Day tire deals | Get up to $90 back on a set of Firestone tires (and more)

By Autoblog Staff
Autoblog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to pick up a new set of tires this Memorial Day? Tire Rack has a few solid deals on new tire sets right now that are well worth your consideration.

www.autoblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Autoblog#A Visa Prepaid Card#Cfna Credit Card#Goodyear Credit Card#Michelin#Visa Reward Card#Visa Virtual Account#Bfgoodrich#Kumho#Firestone Tires#Light Truck Tires#General Tire Enthusiast#Tirerack Com#Vehicle#Purchases#Mail In Rebate#Model#Online#Input
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carstechbargains.com

Rhino Gear RhinoRamps for up to 9" Tires $29.99

Advance Auto Parts has RhinoRamps (12,000-lb GVW capacity) for a low $29.99 after Code: "OFFERS25". Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, or Free Home Delivery on orders $35+ (buy 2). Portable automotive ramps with a rugged and structural design. Provides reliable and convenient access to the underside of your vehicle. Nestability for...
ShoppingAutoweek.com

Grab This Automotive Gear on Sale Now for Memorial Day

Memorial Day: the gateway to summer. Along with this important holiday, there is always a bounty of incredible sales on all manner of items. Of course, we have our eyes on everything car-related. We found some sweet auto-themed gear with slashed prices just in time for the long weekend, so...
Shoppingthedrive.com

Stock Your Garage With Harbor Freight's Memorial Day Tool Sale

Need to bulk up your tool kit? Harbor Freight is the place to shop on Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is perhaps one of the most important holidays we celebrate here in the United States, as it's dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who put it all on the line for their country. They sacrificed, and continue to sacrifice, a lot for the freedoms, burgers, and cars we all enjoy. Memorial day also gives everyone a three-day weekend to catch up on all those projects we've been sidelining.
CarsAutoGuide.com

The Best Mud Tires for Off-Road Traction

Having the right tires on your ride is critical, and nowhere is that more apparent than off-road, where every stab of the throttle or squeeze of the brake pedal is a fight for traction. And of the several different types of off-road tire on the market today, mud tires are about as particular and purpose-built as they come.
RetailTimes Union

Best Lease Deals On Small And Midsize SUVs For May 2021

These Best Lease Deals for SUVs and Crossovers are priced to move. Notice there are several 2020 models alongside the 2021s, among this month’s Best Lease Deals, as rated by Market Scan. That’s surprising for two reasons. One, because there’s a widely reported shortage of new vehicles in almost every...
RetailAutoGuide.com

The Best Ram Accessories to Help Your Truck Haul More Each Day

We know you love your Ram truck, be it a single-cab long box V6 1500, a Cummins diesel dually 3500, or anything in between. We also know that you use your truck for hauling trailers with equipment or an RV, for moving cargo like landscaping materials, taking brush and refuse to the dump, or for loading up a canoe and some tents and heading out to the forest for the weekend. For your special needs and your special truck, we know that the factory doesn’t always give you everything you want or everything you need.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Blazer Discount Cuts Price By 10 Percent In May 2021

A new, nationwide Chevy Blazer discount drops the price of the sporty, Camaro-inspired crossover by 10 percent. Notably, the offer is specific to select 2021 Blazer models, and a nationwide lease offer is available as well. It looks like The Bow Tie brand is no longer offering manufacturer rebates for 2020 Blazer models.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Sierra Discount Takes Up To $6,500 Off During May 2021

A GMC Sierra discount offers up to $6,500 off select 2021 Sierra 1500 models during May 2021. Meanwhile, a purchase allowance of $5,250 is available for select Crew Cab models for current GMC or Buick owners and lessees. In addition, General Motors is offering 0 percent financing for up to...
CarsPosted by
Family Handyman

Different Types of Car Tires

One visit to a car tire retailer, whether in person or online, can leave you feeling overwhelmed. Fortunately, a little knowledge of tire basics is all you need to get you back on the road. Types of Car Tires. With all the different types of vehicles out there, it’s no...
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Here Are All the Best Used Cars You Can Buy in 2021, by Category

Right now is a great time to sell a used car, not a great to buy one. That’s because chip shortages, COVID plant closings, and the resulting pent-up buyer demand have all combined to see used car prices and availability skyrocket. “In a four-week period that we just ended two...
Shoppingthedrive.com

Memorial Day Sales for Car Camping and RVs from Walmart, Amazon, Bass Pro, and More

Ready for summer road trips? Memorial Day is the best time to stock up on the travel and outdoor gear you'll need. Ah, Memorial Day, that much-anticipated, unofficial kick-off to summer. Visions of beach barbecues, family reunions, epic camping trips, challenging hikes, and watersports galore occupy the minds of us all. After sorting through last season’s supplies, though, it’s clear that some items just aren’t going to cut it this season. Especially our car camping gear.
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Cheapest Cars You Can Buy Now

Car sales were shattered early last year as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered dealerships and lockdowns kept people at home. A recovering economy, pent-up demand, and low-interest rates helped the industry recover late in 2020 and early in 2021.  That demand is so great that car prices, both new and used, have risen to record levels. […]
RetailPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Car Rental For Memorial Weekend? You’ll Pay Plenty

If you’re planning on traveling over this Memorial Day weekend and you need a rental car, be prepared. Rental car prices are through the roof. Like crazy high. Some rental car companies are charging over $1,000 for a few days of rental. What’s going on?. Why are rental car prices...
CarsFarm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Bidding now through 6/3 at 7PM- Motorcycle, antiques, household, and misc.

ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON WED., JUNE 2nd FROM 3:00 P.M. TILL 6:00 P.M. MOTORCYCLE: 2007 Harley Davidson Road King (Only 18K Miles) CARS: 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V(Only 70K Miles!), 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe(95K Miles), 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Tour Edition COIN-OP VENDING MACHINES: Cavalier Coca-Cola Machine, Vendo Models: 139, 149, 242 & other Machines, Vendo 7-Up Machine, Golden Age Pepsi Machine, Stoner MFG. Cigarette Machine, Heiwa Japanese Slot Machine ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES: Restored Gulf Erie 158 Gas Pumps, Mobil Oil Dispenser, Metal Wagon Wheels, Cast Iron Pitcher Pump, Vintage Ohio License Plates, Several Pedal Cars including: Jeep, Brights Indy Style, Rally Pinto Pedal Car & AMF Pacer Pedal Car, 1950’s Radio Line Scooter, Murray Tricycle, Flexible Flyer Runner Sled, Misc Advertising Signs, Galvanized Trash Can, Scythe, Hay Cradle, Champion Cast Iron Tractor Seat & others, Cast Iron Mechanical Banks, Stove Kerosene Bottle, Precious Moments, Oak Wall Telephone, Amish Made Oak Jewelry Box, Longaberger Baskets, Home Dairy Bottles with Carrier, Handlan Metal Gas Can, B&O RR Gas Can, Quaker State Oil Can with Spout, Glass Oil Jars, Reel Mower, Pepsi & RC Cola Bottle Openers, Apple Butter Stirrer, Bubble Gum Machine, Coca-Cola Trays, Leslie Cope Trays, Budweiser Steins, Peterbilt Swan Hood Ornament, Steamer Trunk Wicker Baby Buggy, Ushers & Hercules Wagons, Hamilton Beach Milkshake Mixer, Realistic Receiver, Cassette Deck & Turntable, Tons of Beanie Babies BEER SIGNS: Ice House Clock, Michelob Light Up Sign, Budweiser Light Up Sign, Tiki Bar Light Up Sign, Heileman’s Old Style, Schlitz Malt Liquor Bull, Stroh’s Welcome Abroad Bell, Miller Lite Pool Table Light, COOKIE JARS: Including: McCoy Owl, Cookie Jug, Upside Down Panda, Kookie Kettle, Wood Burning Stove, Cookie Churn, Polar Bear, Keebler Elf Treehouse, Coffee Mill, American Bisque Cat in the Basket & Coffee Pot, Robinson Ransbottom Hootie Hoot Owl, Shawnee Dutch Girl, Fredricksburg Wind Mill Cookie Shop POTTERY & GLASS: Several Stoneware Crocks & Jugs, Rowe Pottery Pieces, Fenton GWTW Poppy Lamp, Several Hanpainted Fenton Pieces, Turtle Paperweights TOYS: Tonka Dragline, Wyandotte Crane, Strutco Crane, Tonka Mobile Clam, Ertl John Deere Grader, Tonka Trenchers, Strutco Hydraulic Dumper, Marx Sand & Gravel Truck, Marx Power Grader, Marx Block Truck, Buddy L Electric Emergency Truck, Nylint Mobil Home, Ford, John Deere & Massey 1:16 Scale Tractors, Sun Rubber Mickey’s Tractor, Misc Tin Wind Ups, Marx Army Truck, Buddy L Tow Truck, Strutco Overland Freight Truck, Vintage Autobus, Hotwheels, Several misc other Diecast Cars & Trucks, Tin Musical Service Station Play Set, Tin Mailbox Bank, Lone Ranger Signal Siren Flashlight, Pez Dispensers, Diecast Tanks & Planes, Rocking Hobby Horse FURNITURE: Primitive Ice Chest, Oak Secretary, Chippy Paint Flat Wall Cupboard, Oak Mantle, Country Store Showcase with Marble Base, Wood Porch Glider, Misc Chairs, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Curio Cabinet, Cedar Chest, Wing Back Chairs, Step Back Hutch, Three Drawer Two-Toned Chest of Drawers, Sofa Table, Curved Glass China Cabinet, Sofa, Rocking Chair AUTO PARTS: 1972 Lincoln Continental Fender & Fender Skirts, 1958-59 Chevrolet Truck Grill, 1964-65 Chevrolet Truck Grill, 1982-92 Camaro Fenders, Chevrolet 4-Speed Transmission, Hurst Shifter, Chevrolet Rally Wheel Center Caps, Mustang & other Hub Caps, Misc Rims HOUSEHOLD/MISC: Beach Cruiser Bicycle, New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, Dolly, Porter Cable Circular Saw, Sears 50,000 BTU Heater, Treadmill, Heaters, 12V Ride-On Four Wheeler, Motorcycle Helmets & More!
Businesstucson.com

How To Check Your Car’s Tire Pressure And Properly Inflate A Tire

Maintaining proper air pressure in your tires is key to prolonging their life, ensuring a safe ride and preserving fuel economy. With assistance from Josh Chalofsky, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of tire sales and service website Simpletire.com, here are some tips on how to properly check the pressure on your vehicle’s tires and inflate them.
Carstoyota.com

Buckle Up: All-New Toyota Tundra Coming Soon

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.