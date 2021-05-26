Cancel
Paul Goldschmidt has Turned Back the Clock — But Not Far Enough

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little over two years ago, I wrote a column entitled, “Paul Goldschmidt Has a Patience Problem.” It’s not a bad column; not one of my best, but not bad at all. I’d say sort of middle of the pack. Looking back, it’s fun to remember a time when Paul DeJong looked like an MVP candidate, as he did for the first couple months of 2019. To be fair, DeJong did have a fantastic season that year, posting a four-win campaign and some otherworldly defensive numbers, but he stopped hitting that summer, and we’ve never really seen that guy come back since.

Paul Goldschmidt
Paul Dejong
