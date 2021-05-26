to offer Bachelor of Arts in Global Language and Culture

ABERDEEN, S.D. – This fall, Northern State University will offer a brand new Bachelor of Arts in Global Language and Culture. This unique program, available in person or online, will provide students the skills and experiences to communicate effectively in global contexts across cultural settings. This contextualized learning will prepare them to take on a variety of professional roles in areas including international business/banking, technology services, immigration services, international student programs, hospitality services, health care services and embassy support.